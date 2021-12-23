Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211223-N-YK120-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Lindsey, from Imperial, Missouri, plots a safe route during a general quarters training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS

