211223-N-YK120-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2021) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Austin Dukes, from Greenville, Kentucky, checks an electrical kit in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a general quarters training evolution, Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

