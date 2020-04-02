211223-N-PG226-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Casado, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, connects a captive air training missile sidewinder to the wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2020 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6993547 VIRIN: 211223-N-PG226-1043 Resolution: 2344x4928 Size: 886.07 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.