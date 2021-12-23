211223-N-YP095-1083 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a general quarters training evolution, Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6993554 VIRIN: 211223-N-YP095-1083 Resolution: 4928x2914 Size: 824.84 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.