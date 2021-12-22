Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8]

    Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow students board buses during Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. About 900 students participated in Exodus for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6991581
    VIRIN: 211222-F-SN616-1420
    Resolution: 6843x4567
    Size: 21.84 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays

