Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays

Skipper the donkey poses for a photo at the Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. During the Exodus dinner, Peaceful Valley Rescue brought donkeys for students to pet and take photos with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

