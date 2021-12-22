Goodfellow student’s bags wait in rows before boarding busses during Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Bags were organized to make the boarding process as proficient as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)
|12.22.2021
|12.23.2021 10:54
|6991565
|211222-F-SN616-1143
|7360x4912
|17.56 MB
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays
