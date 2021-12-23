Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers | Goodfellow students board buses during Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    About 900 students departed Goodfellow Air Force Base, colloquially referred to as “Exodus,” for the holidays to multiple destinations, Dec. 22.
    Exodus is an event that allows non-prior service Airmen to spend Christmas and New Years with their families and loved ones.
    Volunteers from around the base coordinated the departure, directing groups of students through the bag pickup lines to ensure COVID-19 precautions were followed.
    Before departing, students were treated to a dinner at the Crossroads. The Exodus dinner was planned and executed by the Chapel staff along with local church partner, Sierra Vista.

