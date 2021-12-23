Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays

About 900 students departed Goodfellow Air Force Base, colloquially referred to as “Exodus,” for the holidays to multiple destinations, Dec. 22.

Exodus is an event that allows non-prior service Airmen to spend Christmas and New Years with their families and loved ones.

Volunteers from around the base coordinated the departure, directing groups of students through the bag pickup lines to ensure COVID-19 precautions were followed.

Before departing, students were treated to a dinner at the Crossroads. The Exodus dinner was planned and executed by the Chapel staff along with local church partner, Sierra Vista.

