Goodfellow students attend the Exodus dinner at the Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Before departing, students were treated to an Exodus dinner in support of spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6991556
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-SN616-1122
|Resolution:
|6661x4445
|Size:
|19.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays
LEAVE A COMMENT