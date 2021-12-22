Goodfellow students attend the Exodus dinner at the Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Before departing, students were treated to an Exodus dinner in support of spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:53 Photo ID: 6991556 VIRIN: 211222-F-SN616-1122 Resolution: 6661x4445 Size: 19.18 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.