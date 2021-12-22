U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charlie Medina, 316th military training leader, prepares students for travel for Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Students were grouped by bus chalks before their departure from Goodfellow to ensure they are traveling to their correct destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6991571
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-SN616-1265
|Resolution:
|7059x4711
|Size:
|21.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays
LEAVE A COMMENT