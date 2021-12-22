U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charlie Medina, 316th military training leader, prepares students for travel for Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Students were grouped by bus chalks before their departure from Goodfellow to ensure they are traveling to their correct destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:54 Photo ID: 6991571 VIRIN: 211222-F-SN616-1265 Resolution: 7059x4711 Size: 21.38 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.