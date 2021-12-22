U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander wish students a safe passage as they depart for Exodus at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021. Exodus allows non-prior service Airmen to spend Christmas and New Years’ with their families and loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:54 Photo ID: 6991574 VIRIN: 211222-F-SN616-1335 Resolution: 5828x3889 Size: 16.49 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exodus of 2021: Going Home for the Holidays [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.