    18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer [Image 8 of 8]

    18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Families from the local community visit the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, during a Christmas drive-through event Dec. 11, 2021. Volunteers ensured visitors and staff followed Japanese and Department of Defense COVID-19 guidelines, dropping toys off at the hospital the previous week to ensure gifts could be arranged and sanitized to limit any spread of germs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 23:59
    USAF
    local community
    18th LRS
    Christmas Drive

