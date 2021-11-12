18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

Families from the local community visit the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, during a Christmas drive-through event Dec. 11, 2021. Volunteers ensured visitors and staff followed Japanese and Department of Defense COVID-19 guidelines, dropping toys off at the hospital the previous week to ensure gifts could be arranged and sanitized to limit any spread of germs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

