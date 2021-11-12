18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

Cedric Pancho, 18th Logistics Readiness Pacific Transportation Training Center director, dressed as Santa Claus, waves at families visiting the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, during a Christmas drive-through event Dec. 11, 2021. This is the ninth year the 18th LRS and the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center worked together to hand out $1,000 worth of toys to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|12.11.2021
|12.20.2021 23:59
|6988616
|211211-F-DB163-1020
|5728x3818
|931.12 KB
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
