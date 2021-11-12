18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

A family from the local community receives a gift from Cedric Pancho, 18th Logistics Readiness Pacific Transportation Training Center director, dressed as Santa Claus, at the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. Volunteers ensured visitors and staff followed Japanese and Department of Defense COVID-19 guidelines, dropping toys off at the hospital the previous week to ensure gifts could be arranged and sanitized to limit any spread of germs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

