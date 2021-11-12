18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

A child from the local community waves during a Christmas drive-through event at the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. This is the ninth year the 18th LRS and the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center worked together to hand out $1,000 worth of toys to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

