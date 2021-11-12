Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer [Image 5 of 8]

    18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A child from the local community receives a gift from Cedric Pancho, 18th Logistics Readiness Pacific Transportation Training Center director, dressed as Santa Claus, at the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. This is the ninth year the 18th LRS and the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center worked together to hand out $1,000 worth of toys to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    USAF
    local community
    18th LRS
    Christmas Drive

