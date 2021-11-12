18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

Members from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and hospital staff hand gifts out during a Christmas drive-through event at the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. The Pacific Transportation Training Center and hospital staff delivered 130 gifts to the local community this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

