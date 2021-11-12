18 LRS teams with local hospital to bring holiday cheer

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pryatel, 18th Logistics Readiness Pacific Transportation Training Center instructor, hangs a homemade ornament during a Christmas drive-through event at the Okinawa Prefectural Nambu Medical Center, Children Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. Volunteers ensured visitors and staff followed Japanese and Department of Defense COVID-19 guidelines, dropping toys off at the hospital the previous week to ensure gifts could be arranged and sanitized to limit any spread of germs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

