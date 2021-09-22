909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

U.S. Airman Patrick Cox, left, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, right, 909th AMU aerospace propulsion journeyman, finish launching procedures for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Airmen from the 909th AMU work around the clock to ensure refueling operations can be carried out, day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|09.22.2021
|10.20.2021 02:32
|6895872
|210922-F-ZJ963-1236
|5446x3658
|11.24 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|1
