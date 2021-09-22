909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, disconnects a communication cord from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron provides air-to-air refueling capabilities for aircraft, and the Airmen from the 909th AMU are a vital part of ensuring the mission is accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

