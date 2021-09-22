Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

    909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, disconnects a communication cord from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron provides air-to-air refueling capabilities for aircraft, and the Airmen from the 909th AMU are a vital part of ensuring the mission is accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6895859
    VIRIN: 210922-F-ZJ963-1190
    Resolution: 5435x4204
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    KC-135
    maintainers
    909th AMU

