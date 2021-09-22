909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, communicates with the pilot during pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker supplies core aerial refueling capabilities for the Department of Defense, supporting U.S. military and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

