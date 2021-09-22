Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, communicates with the pilot during pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker supplies core aerial refueling capabilities for the Department of Defense, supporting U.S. military and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6895871
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-ZJ963-1128
|Resolution:
|5840x4363
|Size:
|12.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
