U.S. Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conduct a pre-flight briefing in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Pre-flight briefings are an opportunity for aircrew and technicians to go over any maintenance done to the aircraft before a flying operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6895857
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-ZJ963-1007
|Resolution:
|5327x3807
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT