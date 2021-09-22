909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

U.S. Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conduct a pre-flight briefing in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Pre-flight briefings are an opportunity for aircrew and technicians to go over any maintenance done to the aircraft before a flying operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

