Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, left, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, and Airman Patrick Cox, right, 909th AMU instrument and flight control systems apprentice, exchange the communication cord connected to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Pre-flight checks ensure smooth flying operations and are an essential step for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 02:32 Photo ID: 6895870 VIRIN: 210922-F-ZJ963-1229 Resolution: 6620x4955 Size: 18.84 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.