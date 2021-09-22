Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, powers on a generator connected to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The generator provides power to the KC-135 while parked, which utilizes four turbofans mounted under the wings to power itself during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6895869
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-ZJ963-1038
|Resolution:
|6880x5186
|Size:
|18.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
