909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, powers on a generator connected to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The generator provides power to the KC-135 while parked, which utilizes four turbofans mounted under the wings to power itself during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

