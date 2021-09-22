909th AMU powers refueling capabilities across Pacific

Airman 1st Class Jacob Moore, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, communicates with the pilot during the pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Communication is paramount to safely and efficiently resolving issues, ensuring the mission is accomplished at the end of the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

