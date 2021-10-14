7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack

Eighth Medical Group Airmen brief Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, about the Wolf Pack’s readiness and capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff also visited the O’Malley Dining Facility, enlisted dorms, flightline, indoor shooting range, 8th Medical Group and received a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

