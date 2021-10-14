Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, speaks to junior enlisted during a mentorship session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff covered topics such as sexual assault, leadership, future plans for the force and strategic competition both on peninsula and across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

Date Taken: 10.14.2021
Date Posted: 10.15.2021
This work, 7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.