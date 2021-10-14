Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 8]

    7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, speaks to junior enlisted during a mentorship session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff covered topics such as sexual assault, leadership, future plans for the force and strategic competition both on peninsula and across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

