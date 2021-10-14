Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receives a briefing about third generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff visited the 8th Fighter Wing for an immersion tour to learn more about the Wolf Pack mission, welfare, readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2021 04:18
|Photo ID:
|6889389
|VIRIN:
|211014-F-BZ793-2176
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT