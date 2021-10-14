U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-1 Air Defense Artillery brief U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, and 8th Fighter Wing leadership about Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) Patriot missiles at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff also visited the O’Malley Dining Facility, enlisted dorms, flightline, indoor shooting range and received a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.15.2021 04:18 Photo ID: 6889385 VIRIN: 211014-F-BZ793-1258 Resolution: 7514x4736 Size: 5.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.