7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack

Eighth Fighter Wing leadership and Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receive a tour of the indoor shooting range at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff also visited the O’Malley Dining Facility, enlisted dorms, flightline and received a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

