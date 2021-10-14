Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receives a briefing from Staff Sgt. Giancarlo Wolfe, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, about the indoor shooting range by at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2021. Rueschhoff also visited the O’Malley Dining Facility, enlisted dorms, flightline and received a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.15.2021 04:18 Photo ID: 6889381 VIRIN: 211014-F-BZ793-1169 Resolution: 7377x4955 Size: 6.79 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF deputy commander integrates with the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.