    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 3 of 7]

    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Carletta Hunter, 379th Expeditionary Readiness Squadron passenger travel specialist, books travel for members going to their next destination Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The travel and household goods section of the Traffic Management Office ensures that personnel and their belongings return home or to other locations within the U.S. Air Forces Central’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    379 AEW
    shipment
    cargo
    TMO

