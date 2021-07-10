379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

Senior Airman Carletta Hunter, 379th Expeditionary Readiness Squadron passenger travel specialist, books travel for members going to their next destination Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The travel and household goods section of the Traffic Management Office ensures that personnel and their belongings return home or to other locations within the U.S. Air Forces Central’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
