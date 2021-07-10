Senior Airman Carletta Hunter, 379th Expeditionary Readiness Squadron passenger travel specialist, books travel for members going to their next destination Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The travel and household goods section of the Traffic Management Office ensures that personnel and their belongings return home or to other locations within the U.S. Air Forces Central’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6881388 VIRIN: 211007-F-XN600-1011 Resolution: 4945x3066 Size: 9.16 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.