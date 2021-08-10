Senior Airman Alice Pratt, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, packages test measurement diagnostic equipment for the precision measurement equipment laboratory Oct. 8, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The assets were sent to TMO to be verified and processed to be recalibrated by PMEL. After recalibration, the assets are sent back to TMO for outbound preparation and sent back to the customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6881391
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-XN600-1064
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
