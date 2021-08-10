Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alice Pratt, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, packages test measurement diagnostic equipment for the precision measurement equipment laboratory Oct. 8, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The assets were sent to TMO to be verified and processed to be recalibrated by PMEL. After recalibration, the assets are sent back to TMO for outbound preparation and sent back to the customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

