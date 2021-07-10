Senior Airman Tyler Hosto, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, labels a box after in-checking cargo and verifying the quantity Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office inbound section receives, verifies and processes all cargo on AUAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6881386
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-XN600-1035
|Resolution:
|5210x3564
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT