    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 1 of 7]

    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tyler Hosto, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, labels a box after in-checking cargo and verifying the quantity Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office inbound section receives, verifies and processes all cargo on AUAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kylie Barrow)

    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    379 AEW
    shipment
    cargo
    TMO

