379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

Senior Airman Tyler Hosto, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, labels a box after in-checking cargo and verifying the quantity Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office inbound section receives, verifies and processes all cargo on AUAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kylie Barrow)

