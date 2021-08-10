379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

Senior Airman Cody Sprouse, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician and Senior Airman Nhat Nguyen, 379th ELRS outbound cargo technician, verify weapon classification and serial numbers Oct. 8, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. This was done in order to meet transportation regulations and shipment for redeployment purposes back to the states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

