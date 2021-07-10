379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

Senior Airman Nhat Nguyen, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron outbound cargo technician, attaches U.S. customs sheets on cargo going outbound to the U.S. Oct 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office outbound section ships all assets for AUAB including military working dogs, blood shipments, classified cargo and weapons. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

