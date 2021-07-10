Senior Airman Nhat Nguyen, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron outbound cargo technician, attaches U.S. customs sheets on cargo going outbound to the U.S. Oct 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office outbound section ships all assets for AUAB including military working dogs, blood shipments, classified cargo and weapons. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6881390
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-XN600-1038
|Resolution:
|5456x3711
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
