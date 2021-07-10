Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

    379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nhat Nguyen, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron outbound cargo technician, attaches U.S. customs sheets on cargo going outbound to the U.S. Oct 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office outbound section ships all assets for AUAB including military working dogs, blood shipments, classified cargo and weapons. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 01:09
    Photo ID: 6881390
    VIRIN: 211007-F-XN600-1038
    Resolution: 5456x3711
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    379 AEW
    shipment
    cargo
    TMO

