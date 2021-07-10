Staff Sgt. Shaina O’Neal, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron container control officer, and Staff Sgt. Nicola Foster, 379th ELRS container control officer, inspect a base container’s serviceability Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Checking serviceability ensures the safety of military assets during transit and that the container is ready for shipping by airlift or sealift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6881387 VIRIN: 211007-F-XN600-1027 Resolution: 4967x3316 Size: 8.2 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.