379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving

Staff Sgt. Shaina O’Neal, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron container control officer, and Staff Sgt. Nicola Foster, 379th ELRS container control officer, inspect a base container’s serviceability Oct. 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Checking serviceability ensures the safety of military assets during transit and that the container is ready for shipping by airlift or sealift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6881387
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-XN600-1027
|Resolution:
|4967x3316
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
