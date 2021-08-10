Staff Sgt. Chelsea Evans, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo supervisor, packs assets that had been sent to be recalibrated by the precision measurement equipment laboratory Oct. 8, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Traffic Management Office outbound section ships out all assets from AUAB throughout the U.S. Air Forces Central’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6881389 VIRIN: 211008-F-XN600-1059 Resolution: 5480x3658 Size: 6.71 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 ELRS TMO keeps things moving [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.