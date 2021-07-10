Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211007-N-HD106-2012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lauren Kestell, from Greenbay, Wisconsin, left, and Hospitalman Christopher Watkins, from Detroit, review an appointment sign-up in medical aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Day)

