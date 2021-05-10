Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211005-N-PA358-2034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2021) An MH-47G Chinook, attached to the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (3/160th SOAR), flies near the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

