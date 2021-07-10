211007-N-HD106-1104 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Kenyatte Quinn, from Atlanta, left, and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Thomas Updike, from Huedleston, Virginia, repair threads on a jack ram aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 18:24 Photo ID: 6881267 VIRIN: 211007-N-HD106-1104 Resolution: 4234x2819 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.