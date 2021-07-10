Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211007-N-PA358-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Airman Alex Villanolean, from Santa Maria, California, cleans an EA-18G Growler, attached to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021