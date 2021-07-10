Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    211007-N-PA358-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Sailors load ammunition into an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

