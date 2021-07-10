Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 16 of 16]

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211007-N-ZE328-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Riley Insley, from South Whitley, Indiana, cleans a panel of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

