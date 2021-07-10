211007-N-ZE328-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Riley Insley, from South Whitley, Indiana, cleans a panel of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 Photo ID: 6881274 VIRIN: 211007-N-ZE328-1017 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.