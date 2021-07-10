211007-N-PA358-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnance 3rd Class Nathan Scott, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, lowers the wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 18:24 Photo ID: 6881272 VIRIN: 211007-N-PA358-1015 Resolution: 3270x2170 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.