Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

A munitions systems specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron demonstrates the assembly of a KMU-572 C/B tail fin at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. The munitions systems specialists assembled multiple GBU 38s, GBU 54s, and GBU 31 version 1s to support the B-1B Lancers deployment to Bomber Task Force 22-1 throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

