A munitions systems specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron demonstrates the assembly of a KMU-572 C/B tail fin at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. The munitions systems specialists assembled multiple GBU 38s, GBU 54s, and GBU 31 version 1s to support the B-1B Lancers deployment to Bomber Task Force 22-1 throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6880480
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-TK640-1272
|Resolution:
|5492x3654
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
