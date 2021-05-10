A munitions system specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stands by an assembled inert GBU 38 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Bomber Task Force Europe deployments consist of strategic training missions designed to operational efficiency and theater familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6880477 VIRIN: 211005-F-TK640-1149 Resolution: 5796x3856 Size: 3.12 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.