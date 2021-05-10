Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

Inert GBU 54 and GBU 38 bombs sit on a munition assembly conveyor at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Throughout Bomber Task Force Europe, B-1B Lancer aircraft will utilize a variety of munitions, including inert bombs for routine training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
