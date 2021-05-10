Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A munitions system specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assembles the strakes and nose plugs on an inert GBU 54 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Munitions system specialists constructed 12 total guided bomb units, including the GBU 38 and GBU 31 version 1. The different versions of the guided bomb units offer operators the capability to effectively engage a variety of targets during the Bomber Task Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    B-1B Lancer
    EUCOM
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe

