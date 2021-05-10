Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

A munitions system specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assembles the strakes and nose plugs on an inert GBU 54 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Munitions system specialists constructed 12 total guided bomb units, including the GBU 38 and GBU 31 version 1. The different versions of the guided bomb units offer operators the capability to effectively engage a variety of targets during the Bomber Task Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

